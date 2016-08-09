(Updates prices)
SAO PAULO Aug 9 Latin American currencies and
stocks rose on Tuesday as traders kept up demand for higher
yields, with the Brazilian real strengthening to a new one-year
high.
Investors have been on the hunt for riskier assets since
Friday, when stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data raised
optimism over the global economy.
A separate report on Tuesday showing slower decreases in
Chinese factory prices in July also pleased traders, allaying
concerns of deflation in the world's No. 2 economy.
The Brazilian real strengthened past 3.15 per U.S.
dollar for the first time since July 2015.
The move was magnified by thin trading volumes as many
investors kept to the sidelines as Congress prepared to vote on
key legislation on regional debt.
The Senate is also expected to take additional steps in the
impeachment process of suspended President Dilma Rousseff,
advancing toward a final vote by the end of August.
In stock markets, traders reacted to a fresh batch of
corporate reports. Shares of airline loyalty program Smiles SA
, a unit of airline Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA
, fell 1.86 percent despite a 38 percent increase in
quarterly earnings.
Mexico's peso jumped 0.67 percent to 18.435 per
dollar, its strongest level in three weeks. Coupled with a
smaller-than-expected increase in annual inflation, the move
reduced expectations of an interest rates increase this week.
Analysts polled by Reuters expect Mexico's central bank to
hold its key lending rate on Thursday, but increase it by 25
basis points in the fourth quarter.
