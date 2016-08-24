By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, Aug 24 Most Latin American stock
markets tracked prices of commodities lower on Wednesday as
traders remained on the sidelines ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen's speech on Friday.
Major regional exports including crude, iron ore and copper
slumped on concerns over weak demand, while fresh signs of
global oversupply weighed on oil markets.
Crude-heavy Mexico's IPC stock index slipped 0.1
percent while the peso slightly rebounded from
the previous day's losses.
Both assets had tumbled to two-week lows on Tuesday after
Standard & Poor's lowered its outlook for the Mexican debt
rating to negative from stable.
Lower oil prices also pressured shares in Brazil's
state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA
as the country's benchmark Bovespa stock index
slipped 0.2 percent.
Stocks in Cesp Cia Energética de São Paulo SA,
however, soared after a government body overseeing
privatizations recommended that controlling shareholder São
Paulo state sell a controlling stake in the utility.
Trading volumes were thin as investors avoided big bets
ahead of Yellen's remarks. Investors will scrutinize her speech
for hints over the timing of a U.S. rate hike after comments by
senior Fed policymakers revived expectations that this could
happen this year.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1600 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
MSCI Emerging Markets 897.10 -1.04 14.15
MSCI LatAm 2424.17 -1.06 33.9
Brazil Bovespa 57970.21 -0.09 33.73
Mexico IPC 47604.38 -0.13 10.77
Chile IPSA 4157.53 -0.35 12.97
Chile IGPA 20573.14 -0.25 13.34
Argentina MerVal 15873.49 0.25 35.96
Colombia IGBC 10059.64 0.62 17.69
Venezuela IBC 11995.63 0.27 -17.77
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.2338 -0.06 22.05
Mexico peso 18.4950 0.39 -6.84
Chile peso 671.2 0.00 5.74
Colombia peso 2943.82 -0.87 7.66
Peru sol 3.352 0.27 1.85
Argentina peso (interbank) 14.8800 -0.27 -12.75
Argentina peso (parallel) 15.47 0.19 -7.76
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Frances Kerry)