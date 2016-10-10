By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, Oct 10 Mexico's currency and stocks
soared on Monday due to shrinking expectations that Republican
nominee Donald Trump could become the next U.S. President.
Trump and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton faced off in a
Sunday debate less than a month before the elections. It quickly
turned into an acrimonious discussion of a 2005 video that
emerged on Friday in which Trump uses vulgar language and talks
about groping women without consent.
Mexican markets have suffered whenever Trump seemed to gain
in the race as he pledged to curtail U.S. trade and financial
ties to the country.
The Mexican peso strengthened 2.3 percent to
its highest in a month. Mexico's benchmark IPC stock index
rose 1.5 percent with all but two of 34 stocks gaining.
Trading volumes were thin across the region due to the U.S.
Columbus Day holiday.
In Brazil, traders avoided making big bets ahead of a
congressional vote on a proposed constitutional amendment
capping the growth of public spending.
Investors remained optimistic that the proposal would be
swiftly approved even after the office of the country's
prosecutor general questioned its legality.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1610 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
MSCI Emerging Markets 918.69 0.42 15.2
MSCI LatAm 2491.38 1.5 34.14
Brazil Bovespa 61470.06 0.59 41.80
Mexico IPC 48285.66 1.45 12.35
Chile IPSA 4075.68 -0.04 10.75
Chile IGPA 20317.35 -0.04 11.93
Argentina MerVal 17136.22 -0.04 46.77
Colombia IGBC 9977.03 0.13 16.73
Venezuela IBC 13397.62 -0.15 -8.16
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.2135 0.07 22.83
Mexico peso 18.8810 2.33 -8.74
Chile peso 669.8 0.00 5.96
Colombia peso 2925.5 0.00 8.33
Peru sol 3.393 0.27 0.62
Argentina peso (interbank) 15.1800 0.33 -14.48
Argentina peso (parallel) 15.5 0.45 -7.94
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)