By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, Oct 10 Mexico's currency and stocks
rose on Monday over shrinking expectations that Republican Party
candidate Donald Trump could become the next U.S. President.
Trump and Democratic Party candidate Hillary Clinton faced
off in a debate on Sunday less than a month before the
elections. It quickly turned into an acrimonious discussion of a
2005 video that emerged on Friday in which Trump uses vulgar
language and talks about groping women without consent.
Mexican markets have suffered whenever Trump seemed to gain
in the race as he pledged to curtail U.S. trade and financial
ties to Mexico.
The Mexican peso strengthened 2.04 percent
to its highest in nearly a month. Mexico's benchmark IPC stock
index rose 1.4 percent with all but two of 34 stocks
gaining.
Trading volumes were thin across the region because of the
Columbus Day holiday in the United States.
In Brazil, traders avoided making big bets ahead of a
congressional vote on a proposed constitutional amendment
capping the growth of public spending.
Investors remained optimistic that the proposal would be
swiftly approved even after the office of the country's
prosecutor general questioned its legality.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1601 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
MSCI Emerging Markets 918.68 0.42 15.68
MSCI LatAm 2495.44 1.67 36.38
Brazil Bovespa 61668.33 0.92 42.26
Mexico IPC 48264.96 1.4 12.30
Chile IPSA 4075.68 -0.04 10.75
Chile IGPA 20317.35 -0.04 11.93
Argentina MerVal 17136.22 -0.04 46.77
Colombia IGBC 9985.44 0.21 16.83
Venezuela IBC 13476.79 0.44 -7.62
