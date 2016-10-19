By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, Oct 19 Yields paid on Brazilian
interest rate futures fell on Wednesday as traders increased
bets that the central bank will cut rates aggressively after
market close.
Weaker-than-expected data on industrial output and retail, a
surprising cut in fuel prices and lower inflation expectations
have supported forecasts of a 50 basis point cut in the Selic
rate to 13.75 percent.
A Reuters poll showed economists were split between a 25
basis point and a 50 basis point cut, with only four out of 50
expecting the central bank to stand pat.
Interest rate futures prices implied a higher chance of a 25
basis point cut, though bets on a sharper reduction have been
growing.
Brazil's currency and stocks rose, supported by global
appetite for risky assets as commodity prices rose. The
Brazilian benchmark Bovespa stock index advanced 0.2
percent to the highest since 2012.
Shares of state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro
SA provided the biggest boost to the index following
a surprising drop in U.S. crude inventories.
Positive investor sentiment also lifter most Latin American
currencies, such as the Chilean and Mexican
pesos .
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1510 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
MSCI Emerging Markets 914.03 0.6 14.41
MSCI LatAm 2590.72 0.75 40.54
Brazil Bovespa 63893.97 0.18 47.39
Mexico IPC 48152.03 0.1 12.04
Chile IPSA 4229.58 0.65 14.93
Chile IGPA 21124.07 0.5 16.38
Argentina MerVal 18133.61 1.6 55.32
Colombia IGBC 10106.70 0.76 18.24
Venezuela IBC 13630.08 0.46 -6.57
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.1674 0.48 24.61
Mexico peso 18.5790 0.16 -7.26
Chile peso 666 0.33 6.56
Colombia peso 2909.17 -0.23 8.94
Peru sol 3.379 0.09 1.04
Argentina peso (interbank) 15.2000 0.07 -14.59
Argentina peso (parallel) 15.57 0.45 -8.35
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Alistair Bell)