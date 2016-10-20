(Rewrites throughout after Brazil real gains) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Oct 20 Brazil's real gained for the third straight session on Thursday, the day after the country's central bank reduced the benchmark Selic rate by 25 basis points to 14 percent, the first cut in four years. Traders had largely expected a rate cut, with a sizeable minority betting on a 50-basis-point reduction after weaker-than-expected economic activity data and a surprise drop in fuel prices. The bank said in its post-decision statement that it could opt for steeper cuts in the future if the pace accelerates for reducing inflation and Congress presses ahead with the approval of austerity measures. Hopes that the central bank's cautious approach to lowering rates could lure capital into Brazil helped support the Brazilian real , which gained 0.95 percent. "The Brazilian interest rate is high and very attractive," said Cleber Alessie Machado, a trader at the H.Commcor brokerage. In Mexico, the peso weakened about 0.5 percent, as oil prices fell. Nonetheless, traders said the currency has now priced in a victory for U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, having overcome the jitters caused by the prospect of her Republican counterpart Donald Trump winning the Nov. 8 vote. The peso surged back around 7 percent from a record low hit last month as Clinton gained in opinion polls, but it was little changed after last night's third and final debate between the rivals, trading around 18.60 per dollar. The peso plummeted to near 20 pesos per dollar hours before the September presidential debate when polls showed Trump had a better chance of winning the election and making good on his promise to unwind free trade with Mexico and block remittances from the United States in order to pay for a border wall. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2124 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 913.38 0 15.01 MSCI LatAm 2,589.90 0.08 41.54 Brazil Bovespa 63,837.85 0.52 47.26 Mexico IPC 48,274.25 -0.45 12.32 Chile IPSA 4,235.28 -0.5 15.08 Chile IGPA 21,159.18 -0.39 16.57 Argentina MerVal 18,147.31 0.12 55.43 Colombia IGBC 10,076.75 -0.24 17.89 Venezuela IBC 13,821.51 1.43 -5.26 Currencies Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change Brazil real 3.1390 +0.95 26.13 Mexico peso 18.6165 -0.5 -7.45 Chile peso 666.8 -0.21 6.43 Colombia peso 2,926.2 -0.34 8.31 Peru sol 3.375 0.18 1.16 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.1500 0.30 -14.31 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.53 0.64 -8.11 (Addtional reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; editing by Grant McCool)