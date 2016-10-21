SAO PAULO, Oct 21 The Brazilian real weakened on Friday as traders booked profits from the currency's recent gains, while most Latin American currencies and stocks were nearly flat. The real had touched the strongest since August on Thursday after the central bank defied expectations of a sharp rate cut. Traders also cited inflows related to a bill granting amnesty to Brazilians who pay fines on undeclared assets held abroad. The government expects to collect up to 50 billion reais ($15.8 billion) from the program. The country's stock exchange however, was nearly flat, in line with other Latin American markets. Shares of miner Vale SA provided the biggest boost to the country's benchmark stock index, extending gains from the previous day to the highest in a year. But gains were limited by falling shares of rental car chain, Localiza Rent a Car SA, as bigger-than-expected third-quarter capital spending offset strong operational profit. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1540 GMT: Stock indexes daily YTD % % change Latest change MSCI Emerging Markets 909.81 -0.39 15.01 MSCI LatAm 2596.53 0.26 41.54 Brazil Bovespa 63999.55 0.25 47.63 Mexico IPC 48302.99 0.06 12.39 Chile IPSA 4249.59 0.34 15.47 Chile IGPA 21226.13 0.32 16.94 Argentina MerVal 18185.02 0.2 55.76 Colombia IGBC 10071.71 -0.05 17.83 Venezuela IBC 13850.40 0.21 -5.06 Currencies daily YTD % % change Latest change Brazil real 3.1600 -0.71 24.91 Mexico peso 18.6355 -0.10 -7.54 Chile peso 666.5 0.05 6.48 Colombia peso 2947.75 -0.73 7.52 Peru sol 3.367 0.24 1.40 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.1450 0.10 -14.28 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.51 0.45 -7.99 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Nick Zieminski)