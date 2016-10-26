(Updates with closing prices)
By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, Oct 25 Mexican and Brazilian stocks
slipped on Tuesday, dragged down by U.S. crude prices falling
below $50 a barrel and increased bets that the Federal Reserve
could raise interest rates later this year.
A day prior, one of the Federal Reserve's most vocal policy
doves said the U.S. central bank would raise its policy rate
three times by the end of next year, if inflation expectations
and the labor market continue to improve.
"My growth forecast is such that I can imagine that
appropriate policy would have three rate increases" by the end
of 2017, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans told reporters
after a speech. "I suppose I've probably got ... three (rate
hikes) priced in between now and the end of next year."
Mexico's benchmark IPC stock index, which groups the
most liquid shares, fell 0.7 percent to 48,093.53 points on
Tuesday, while Brazil's Bovespa stock index fell 0.3
percent, weighed down by shares of oil company Petroleo
Brasileiro SA which lost 1.1 percent.
Still, most Latin American currencies strengthened,
supported by higher commodity prices amid hopes of new Chinese
economic stimulus.
Brazil's real gained slightly to close at 3.10 per
dollar on Tuesday, while Mexico's peso advanced to close at
18.51 per greenback amid rising expectations Democratic
candidate Hillary Clinton would win the United States'
presidential election.
The Chilean peso rose nearly 1 percent to its
strongest in over two months as prices of copper jumped.
Key Latin American stock indexes at 2105 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI Emerging 918.25 -0.02 15.63
Markets
MSCI LatAm 2619.43 -0.03 43.15
Brazil Bovespa 63866.20 -0.3 47.33
Mexico IPC 48093.53 -0.7 11.90
Chile IPSA 4313.02 0.87 17.19
Chile IGPA 21514.07 0.78 18.53
Argentina MerVal 18409.07 0.1 57.68
Colombia IGBC 10039.55 -0.27 17.46
Venezuela IBC 13945.24 0.4 -4.41
Currencies at local close
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.1065 0.46 27.06
Mexico peso 18.5155 0.23 -6.94
Chile peso 650.80 0.8 9.05
Colombia peso 2936.50 0.05 7.93
Peru sol 3.353 0.42 1.88
Argentina peso 15.2375 0.59 -14.80
(interbank)
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Additional reporting by Natalie
Schachar; Editing by Dave Graham and Lisa Shumaker)