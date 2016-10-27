By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Oct 27 Brazilian stocks rose on Thursday to nearly the highest level in four years on hopes that President Michel Temer will manage to pass tough austerity measures in Congress. Senate President Renan Calheiros said the upper house of Congress is likely to vote a congressional amendment limiting growth of public spending on Dec. 13. Many investors see the measure, which passed the lower house of Congress this week, as essential to bring back confidence in Latin America's largest economy amid tentative signs of recovery from its deepest recession in decades. Financial stocks provided the biggest boost to the index, with shares of Banco Bradesco SA nearing their highest levels ever. Shares of miner Vale SA rose after it returned to profit in the third quarter following a hefty loss a year earlier, while shares of Natura SA slumped on weaker-then-expected quarterly results. The country's real currency was nearly flat but traders said it could strengthen further due to inflows ahead of the Oct. 31 deadline in a bill granting amnesty to non-declared funds held abroad in exchange for a fine. The Mexican peso weakened 0.5 percent after opinion polls showed slight gains for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, though he still lagged Democratic rival Hillary Clinton. Trump has pledged to curtail U.S. financial flows to Mexico, weighing on the peso. "Two-way risks are high and asymmetric - a peso sell-off in a Trump win is larger than a rally in a Clinton victory," Societe Generale strategists wrote in a report. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1420 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 905.77 -0.53 14.66 MSCI LatAm 2612.54 -0.26 42.78 Brazil Bovespa 64.376.00 0.86 48.52 Mexico IPC 47805.44 -0.6 11.23 Chile IPSA 4295.29 -0.41 16.71 Chile IGPA 21439.19 -0.35 18.11 Argentina MerVal 18187.58 -1.2 55.78 Colombia IGBC 10052.17 0.13 17.61 Venezuela IBC 14057.36 0.8 -3.64 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.1426 -0.04 25.60 Mexico peso 18.7475 -0.29 -8.09 Chile peso 653.7 0.00 8.57 Colombia peso 2969.99 -0.07 6.71 Peru sol 3.369 0.00 1.34 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.2000 0.25 -14.59 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.53 0.52 -8.11 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)