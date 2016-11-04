By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Nov 4 Latin American currencies seesawed on Friday as stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data and uncertainty over the U.S. presidential election kept investors on edge. U.S. nonfarm payrolls added 161,000 jobs last month, boosting worker wages, supporting the case for a December U.S. interest rate increase. But traders were reluctant to make big bets ahead of the U.S. presidential vote on Tuesday as polls showed a tight race between Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump. The Mexican peso weakened 2 percent last week after surveys seemed to show Trump, who pledged to curtail U.S. trade flows with Mexico, gaining ground. The peso strengthened 0.5 percent on Friday but looked set to end the week nearly flat. Brazil's real was nearly unchanged. Brazilian stocks were slightly higher after a heavy batch of corporate results. Shares of road operator CCR Rodovias were the biggest gainers as revenues from new projects boosted its third-quarter results. Shares of retailer GPA SA rose 2.7 percent, paring back gains after rising as much as 6.8 percent earlier in the day. The company said it was considering options for its stake in appliance unit Via Varejo, boosting hopes of a potential sale. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1510 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 881.22 -0.42 11.43 MSCI LatAm 2480.03 0.64 34.67 Brazil Bovespa 62117.82 0.6 43.29 Mexico IPC 46727.79 0.09 8.73 Chile IPSA 4210.84 -0.73 14.42 Chile IGPA 21069.94 -0.65 16.08 Argentina MerVal 16724.00 0.1 43.24 Colombia IGBC 10038.35 -0.15 17.44 Venezuela IBC 16305.43 4.62 11.77 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.2314 0.10 22.15 Mexico peso 19.0950 0.45 -9.77 Chile peso 654.5 -0.43 8.43 Colombia peso 3068.77 0.11 3.28 Peru sol 3.378 0.00 1.07 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.0850 0.10 -13.94 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.3 0.46 -6.73 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Chris Reese)