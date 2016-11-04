(Updates prices)

By Bruno Federowski

SAO PAULO Nov 4 Latin American currencies gained on Friday after the release of stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data, but uncertainty over the U.S. presidential election kept investors on edge.

U.S. nonfarm payrolls added 161,000 jobs last month, boosting worker wages, supporting the case for a December U.S. interest rate increase.

But traders were reluctant to make big bets ahead of the U.S. election on Tuesday as polls showed a tight race between Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump.

The Mexican peso weakened 2 percent last week after surveys seemed to show Trump, who has pledged to curtail U.S. trade flows with Mexico, gaining ground.

The peso strengthened 0.87 percent on Friday, but still finished the week down 0.3 percent. Brazil's real gained 0.15 percent, but ended the week down 1.08 percent.

One-month implied volatility on peso-dollar options contracts jumped to a five-year high on Thursday and remained high on Friday, suggesting investors have not been this worried about peso swings since fears about a breakup of the European Union in late 2011.

A Reuters poll of fund managers last month projected the peso would surge to 21 per dollar if Trump wins or rally to 18 if Clinton is victorious. A separate poll of analysts showed the peso would gain to 18.10 if Clinton wins or weaken to 21.50 per dollar if Trump wins.

Brazilian stocks ended the day lower, despite a largely positive batch of corporate results, on concerns surrounding the U.S. election.

Shares of road operator CCR Rodovias added 5.4 percent as revenues from new projects boosted its third-quarter results.

Shares of retailer GPA SA rose 3.5 percent, paring gains after rising as much as 6.8 percent earlier in the day. The company said it was considering options for its stake in appliance unit Via Varejo, boosting hopes of a potential sale.

(Reporting by Bruno Federowski, editing by G Crosse)