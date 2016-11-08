(Adds quote) SAO PAULO, Nov 8 Latin American currencies surged on Tuesday on bets that Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton would defeat her Republican rival Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential election, with the beleaguered Mexican peso hitting a two-month high. The Colombian peso had its biggest daily gain in nearly two years, while the Brazilian real also climbed. Clinton was seen defeating Trump in a bruising general election battle that has dampened appetite for emerging market assets. The prospect of a Trump victory has particularly hurt the Mexican peso, which became a bellwether of the Republican's standing in the polls. Trump has threatened to rip up the North American Free Trade Agreement and build a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico, views that have helped drive a peso sell-off. However, the peso has firmed in recent days as a Trump victory has looked less likely. On Tuesday, the peso ended the day up 1.4 percent at 18.32 pesos per dollar to reach its highest since Sept. 8, with traders saying they had largely priced in a Clinton victory. However, analysts do not see the Mexican peso appreciating that much further if Clinton wins. "Clinton has said she would roll back the Trans-Pacific Partnership, which could mean that she positions herself on the side of protectionism," said Gabriela Siller, an analyst at Mexico's Banco BASE. Siller expected the peso to rise to around 17.9 per dollar if Clinton wins, and average 18.35 during 2017. The Colombian peso gained 3.46 percent, its biggest daily gain in nearly two years. In Brazil, the real gained for the fourth consecutive session, rising 1.16 percent, buoyed by the growing likelihood of a Clinton victory. Nonetheless, weaker-than-expected Chinese trade data also limited currency gains in the commodities-rich region amid fears of weak demand in the world's biggest consumer of basic products. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2208 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 902.45 0.86 13.64 MSCI LatAm 2,600.16 0.8 42.1 Brazil Bovespa 64,157.68 0.17 48.00 Mexico IPC 48,470.89 0.88 12.78 Chile IPSA 4,302.85 1.22 16.92 Chile IGPA 21,465.58 1.08 18.26 Argentina MerVal 17,138.39 -0.69 46.79 Colombia IGBC 10,058.19 0.6 17.68 Venezuela IBC 18,335.37 9.92 25.69 Currencies Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change Brazil real 3.1674 1.16 25.08 Mexico peso 18.32 1.4 -5.95 Chile peso 646.6 1.05 9.76 Colombia peso 2,951 2.88 7.40 Peru sol 3.355 0.51 1.76 Argentina peso (interbank) 14.9300 0.80 -13.04 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.37 0.65 -7.16 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Dan Grebler and James Dalgleish)