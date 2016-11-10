By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Nov 10 The Brazilian and Mexican currencies stumbled for a second day on Thursday amid worries of a potential trade shock under U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. The Chilean peso weakened less than its peers and Brazilian stocks rose as Trump's promises of infrastructure spending boosted prices of industrial metals. "We see a tug of war between the impact of higher policy uncertainty ... and impactful pro-growth U.S. policies under Trump," Credit Suisse analyst Shahab Jalinoos wrote in a report. The Mexican peso weakened 2.1 percent on Thursday after tumbling 8 percent the day before, its worst one-day slide since the 1994 Tequila Crisis. Trump had vowed, during his election campaign, that if elected his administration would force Canada and Mexico to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) with the United States as part of what he says is an effort to protect and restore American jobs. The Brazilian real slipped 2.6 percent, nearing 3.30 to the U.S. dollar for the first time in two months. Currency volatility drove Brazil's central bank to pause its daily interventions for a second straight day on Thursday as it assesses market conditions. However, Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 0.4 percent, supported by shares of miner Vale SA. Iron ore futures in China .IO62-CNI=SI surged 9 percent on Thursday to hit a 30-month peak, as Trump's promises to invest heavily in infrastructure helped it extend a recent rally. Copper prices also jumped, helping limit losses in the Chilean peso to only 0.3 percent. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1300 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 885.38 0.59 10.83 MSCI LatAm 2463.49 -1.23 36.31 Brazil Bovespa 63525.66 0.42 46.54 Chile IPSA 4310.06 0.34 17.11 Chile IGPA 21493.18 0.32 18.41 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.2930 -2.58 19.86 Mexico peso 20.2620 -2.08 -14.96 Chile peso 651 -0.31 9.02 Argentina peso (interbank) 14.9200 0.34 -12.99 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.33 0.59 -6.91