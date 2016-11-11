By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, Nov 11 The Brazilian and Mexican
currencies weakened for a third day on Friday on concerns that
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's proposed policies could
cause the Federal Reserve to increase rates by more than
expected and bring about a global trade shock.
The peso has become a lightning rod for market anxiety
following Trump's surprise election victory due to fears about
the future of Mexican-U.S. trade relations. Trump has vowed to
build a border wall between Mexico and the United States, and
threatened to rip up the North American Free Trade Agreement.
The currency weakened nearly 4 percent overnight to
a fresh record low over 21 pesos per dollar, heading for its
worst weekly performance since 2008.
Risk-aversion hammered other emerging markets as traders
feared higher U.S. interest rates could drain capital away from
high-yielding assets.
The real fell as much as 3.9 pct to 3.49 reais, on
track for its worst three-day stretch since shortly after the
Lehman Brothers collapse in 2008.
Many investors believe inflation could spike if Trump
follows through with pledges of heavy infrastructure spending,
triggering a response by the Fed.
But the infrastructure proposals also triggered expectations
of higher demand for industrial metals, with copper prices
heading for their best weekly gain since 1980.
The Chilean peso, whose performance tends to
closely follow copper prices, weakened a little over 1 percent,
less than its main peers.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1500 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
MSCI Emerging Markets 848.12 -3.14 10.26
MSCI LatAm 2232.58 -3.84 26.88
Brazil Bovespa 60064.04 -1.86 38.56
Mexico IPC 44955.82 -0.59 4.60
Chile IPSA 4166.20 -1.14 13.21
Chile IGPA 20865.24 -0.99 14.95
Argentina MerVal 15635.11 -3.66 33.92
Colombia IGBC 9633.43 -1.53 12.71
Venezuela IBC 23378.24 9.66 60.25
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.4760 -3.38 13.55
Mexico peso 21.1110 -2.42 -18.38
Chile peso 664.2 -1.16 6.85
Peru sol 3.414 -0.35 0.00
Argentina peso (interbank) 15.1500 -0.66 -14.31
Argentina peso (parallel) 15.36 -0.07 -7.10
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)