By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Nov 14 The Brazilian real weakened more than its peers on Monday as traders' concerns over the election of Donald Trump as U.S. president drove investors to seek safer investments ahead of a local holiday. Other Latin American currencies were mixed after Trump softened his campaign pledges. Worries that heavy public spending could lead the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise rates by more than expected triggered an emerging market selloff last week. The Brazilian real weakened 1 percent to 3.43 reais, extending losses to 7.6 percent in four trading days. The Mexican peso, widely seen as most vulnerable to Trump's campaign promises, strengthened 0.4 percent after gaining over 1 percent the day before. The peso has been the world's worst-performing currency this year on fears Trump could decrease trade and build a wall between the Mexico and the United States, while also deporting about 11 million people living illegally in the United States. In an interview aired on Sunday, Trump said some areas on the border could instead be "fencing" rather than a wall and added he would move to deport up to 3 million immigrants in the country illegally who have criminal records. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose, supported by shares of miner Vale SA as iron ore futures in China climbed to their highest in nearly three years, supported by stronger prices of steel and coking coal. Trump's pledges to invest heavily in U.S. infrastructure have boosted demand for industrial metals, boosting shares of steelmakers such as Gerdau SA. Brazilian stock market gains were limited, however, by falling shares of bourse operator BM&FBovespa SA following third-quarter results. Some traders feared Trump-related volatility could weigh on BM&FBovespa's results, despite a recent upswing in trading volumes. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1415 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 841.29 -0.92 6.92 MSCI LatAm 2246.60 1.84 20.56 Brazil Bovespa 59569.31 0.65 37.41 Chile IPSA 4128.67 -0.52 12.19 Chile IGPA 20699.39 -0.45 14.04 Colombia IGBC 9627.74 -1.59 12.64 Venezuela IBC 23743.38 -1.74 62.76 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.4268 -1.04 15.18 Mexico peso 20.7700 0.43 -17.04 Chile peso 666.95 0.01 6.41 Colombia peso 3117.32 -0.04 1.67 Peru sol 3.405 0.03 0.26 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.4750 -0.81 -16.11 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.42 -0.45 -7.46 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Bill Trott)