By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Nov 16 Latin American currencies seesawed on Wednesday as concerns over a potential global trade shock under U.S. President-elect Donald Trump gave way to uncertainty over the policies he will pursue. The Mexican peso strengthened just 0.29 percent to 20.2175 per dollar after losing nearly 9 percent last week, its worst week since October 2008. Some traders bet the selloff was overdone, though the peso is widely seen as the currency that is most vulnerable to U.S. political developments. Trump has pledged to review the terms of trade accords and curtail relations with Mexico. Credit Suisse strategists revised their forecasts for the peso to account for Trump's victory. They now expect it to weaken to 23 to the dollar in three months and 25 in twelve months, from 18.5 and 19.0 previously. "We believe the peso is now stepping into uncharted territory, with all the uncertainty that this entails," analysts led by Shahab Jalinoos wrote in a report. The Mexican central bank will announce its interest rate decision on Thursday. Many analysts expect it to hike rates by 50 basis points to help curb financial market volatility and avoid price pressure stemming from a weaker peso. The Brazilian real strengthened 0.37 percent to 3.4193 per dollar, supported by heavy central bank and National Treasury market intervention. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose past the 60,000 milestone once again, supported by miner Vale and Fibria SA, the world's largest producer of eucalyptus pulp. Brazilian markets did not open on Tuesday, when demand for emerging markets rebounded, due to a local holiday. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2147 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 847.15 0.67 6.68 MSCI LatAm 2287.87 1.44 25.03 Brazil Bovespa 60759.32 1.85 40.16 Mexico IPC 44901.57 -0.27 4.48 Chile IPSA 4182.48 0.71 13.65 Chile IGPA 20915.76 0.55 15.23 Argentina MerVal 16520.85 0.25 41.50 Colombia IGBC 9642.00 -0.09 12.81 Venezuela IBC 26365.40 2.99 80.73 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.4193 0.37 15.43 Mexico peso 20.2175 0.29 -14.78 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.5000 0.13 -16.24 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.6 0.38 -8.53 (Editing by Chris Reese; editing by Diane Craft)