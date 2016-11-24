(Updates with afternoon figures) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Nov 23 Latin American currencies weakened on Wednesday following strong U.S. economic figures, which hardened expectations of an interest rate increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve next month. The Brazilian real closed down around 1 percent against the dollar, and the Mexican peso depreciated 0.27 percent against the greenback. New orders of U.S. manufactured capital goods rebounded in October, while unemployment benefits rose last week, but remained consistent with a tightening labor market. The figures reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve will increase rates in December, possibly draining capital away from high-yielding emerging markets. Traders also purchased dollars ahead of Thanksgiving, seeking protection from unexpected market moves on Thursday and Friday. Brazil's central bank did not announce any market intervention for Wednesday after fully rolling over the $6.5 billion worth of currency swaps, which correspond to future dollar sales, maturing next month. The bank had stepped up its interventions after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's unexpected victory this month triggered an emerging market selloff. Mexico's stock index closed up 0.7 percent after the country posted the fastest quarterly growth in over two years in the third quarter, official data showed. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2200 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 855.92 -0.18 7.78 MSCI LatAm 2301.11 -1.27 25.76 Brazil Bovespa 61985.91 0.05 42.99 Mexico IPC 45184.08 0.7 5.13 Chile IPSA 4221.89 0.12 14.72 Chile IGPA 21067.32 0.17 16.06 Argentina MerVal 17366.45 0.34 48.75 Colombia IGBC 9717.87 0.21 13.69 Venezuela IBC 25509.71 -2.6 74.86 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.3915 -1.09 16.38 Mexico peso 20.6465 -0.27 -16.55 Chile peso 677 0.03 4.83 Colombia peso 3172 -0.75 -0.09 Peru sol 3.423 -0.15 -0.26 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.5425 -0.60 -16.47 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.9 -0.50 -10.25 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski in Sao Paulo and Miguel Angel Gutierrez in Mexico City; Additional reporting by Claudia Violante in Sao Paulo; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Lisa Shumaker)