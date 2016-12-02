By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Dec 2 The Brazilian real seesawed on Friday as increased central bank intervention partially offset local political concerns. The real was nearly flat after weakening more than 2.3 percent on Thursday amid fears that friction between lawmakers and prosecutors could increase political instability and delay the approval of austerity measures. The central bank reacted by announcing after the market close on Thursday an auction of currency swaps, which function like selling dollars to investors for future delivery, to roll over January maturities. The bank rolled over all of the $6.5 billion worth of swaps maturing in December as foreign exchange volatility spiked following the election of Donald Trump to the White House. It had refrained from rolling over any of the swaps that matured between May and November, seeking to reduce its costly exposure to the swaps, currently at $26.5 billion. Speculation that the central bank had contacted traders to test the demand for further interventions briefly lifted the real mid-morning. Two traders at primary dealer institutions denied those rumors. Other Latin American currencies treaded water after stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data. The figures lifted appetite for risky assets but gains were limited by the prospect of higher U.S. rates as the economy recovers. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 1.1 percent weighed down by local political woes. Shares in petrochemical company Braskem SA were among the few gainers, rising the most in more than two months. Braskem, the largest petrochemical producer in Latin America, said it is close to reaching a leniency deal with U.S. and Brazilian officials related to a sweeping graft probe. Other emerging market currencies were mixed after manufacturing data from major developing economies painted a divergent picture while the prospect of rising oil prices and a weaker dollar provided some support. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1355 GMT: Stock indexes daily YTD % % change Latest change MSCI Emerging Markets 850.56 -0.91 8.09 MSCI LatAm 2217.31 -0.66 21.99 Brazil Bovespa 58835.70 -1.13 35.72 Chile IPSA 4190.45 -0.17 13.86 Chile IGPA 20942.45 -0.14 15.38 Venezuela IBC 35777.75 -1.49 145.25 Currencies daily YTD % % change Latest change Brazil real 3.4650 0.06 13.91 Mexico peso 20.7575 0.12 -16.99 Chile peso 673.9 0.09 5.31 Colombia peso 3080 -0.23 2.90 Peru sol 3.411 0.09 0.09 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.8400 0.09 -18.04 Argentina peso (parallel) 16.2 -0.31 -11.91 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Bill Trott)