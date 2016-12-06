By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Dec 6 The Brazilian real slipped on Tuesday as a Supreme Court decision to oust the Senate's president raised concerns over potential delays in the approval of austerity measures to curb the country's massive fiscal deficit. Justice Marco Aurelio de Mello removed Senator Renan Calheiros based on a majority ruling by the nation's top court last month that any person indicted for a crime could not be in the presidential line of succession. The court had indicted him last week on charges of embezzlement. Newspaper O Globo reported that his successor, Senator Jorge Viana, had said privately he would suspend votes on legislation including a constitutional cap on public spending. Anticipation that the flagship reform would be swiftly approved had inspired investor confidence in President Michel Temer's government. The real weakened 0.4 percent, the worst-performing currency in Latin America. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index, however, was higher on the day, supported by a rally in shares of JBS SA , the world's biggest beef exporter. Shares jumped 14 percent, their biggest daily gain in seven months, after JBS announced it would take its international businesses public in an initial public offering in the United States. Analysts with Credit Suisse Securities estimated the reorganization could boost share prices by 30 percent compared to Monday's close. Yields paid on short-term rate future contracts in Brazil <0#2DIJ:> fell as traders increased bets that the central bank will accelerate the pace of rate cuts in its January meeting following the release of its lastest policy minutes. The Mexican peso strengthened 0.8 percent to a two-week high after the country auctioned eight out of 10 deep water oil and gas blocks in the Gulf of Mexico, raising expectations of capital inflows. "The increase in foreign direct investment is welcome in a context of the current account deficit and a significant reliance of bilateral trade with the US and remittances from abroad," strategists with BNP Paribas wrote in a client note. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1430 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 860.90 0.81 7.53 MSCI LatAm 2269.85 0.64 23.26 Brazil Bovespa 60274.58 0.74 39.04 Mexico IPC 44901.90 -0.08 4.48 Chile IPSA 4201.53 -0.12 14.17 Chile IGPA 20973.81 -0.14 15.55 Argentina MerVal 17000.53 0 45.61 Colombia IGBC 9795.95 0.2 14.61 Venezuela IBC 36282.98 -1.29 148.71 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.4432 -0.42 14.63 Mexico peso 20.4100 0.93 -15.58 Chile peso 663.1 0.14 7.03 Colombia peso 3024.58 0.31 4.78 Peru sol 3.419 -0.03 -0.15 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.8300 0.32 -17.99 Argentina peso (parallel) 16.23 0.74 -12.08 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Meredith Mazzilli)