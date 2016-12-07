(Updates prices in text and table) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Dec 7 The Brazilian real strengthened on Wednesday as concerns eased that the ouster of Senate President Renan Calheiros could potentially delay the approval of fiscal measures. Major newspapers reported Brazil's Supreme Court is seeking an agreement that would allow Calheiros to keep his post if he agrees to step out of the presidential line of succession. Calheiros refused on Tuesday to accept a Supreme Court injunction removing him from office because he was indicted last week for embezzlement, pushing the country toward a constitutional crisis. The Brazilian real, which strengthened to a two-week high on Wednesday, later pared gains to close at 3.38 per greenback, an increase of 0.59 percent. Other Latin American currencies also firmed, with the Mexican peso closing at 20.33 per dollar, an increase of 0.23 from Tuesday. Gains by Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index, which rose 0.53 percent, were limited by a drop in shares of state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA amid falling oil prices. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2115 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging 870.13 1 8.48 Markets MSCI LatAm 2332.73 1.71 25.34 Brazil Bovespa 61414.40 0.53 41.67 Mexico IPC 45609.90 1.12 6.13 Chile IPSA 4224.67 0.24 14.79 Chile IGPA 21075.86 0.22 16.11 Argentina MerVal 17196.77 -0.22 47.29 Colombia IGBC 9798.00 -0.18 14.63 Venezuela IBC 36110.61 -0.88 147.53 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.4032 0.37 16.00 Mexico peso 20.3375 0.23 -15.28 Chile peso 654.82 0.79 8.38 Colombia peso 3002.41 -0.05 5.56 Peru sol 3.403 0.29 0.32 Argentina peso 15.9950 -0.50 -18.83 (interbank) Argentina peso 16.25 -0.43 -12.18 (parallel) (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Leslie Adler)