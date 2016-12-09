By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Dec 9 Yields paid on Brazilian rate futures fell on Friday after the country reported its slowest monthly inflation since 1998, consolidating bets on a sharper interest rate cut next month. Consumer prices as measured by the benchmark IPCA index rose 0.18 percent in November from October, below all 29 market forecasts in a Reuters poll, influenced by falling food prices and weaker economic activity. Central bank Governor Ilan Goldfajn had said on Wednesday keeping inflation expectations in check is crucial for the bank to continue cutting rates and that a weaker-than-expected recovery could pave the way for a heftier rate cut. According to Reuters calculations, rate future prices implied a 94 percent chance of a 50 basis point cut at the central bank's January meeting. Most Latin American currencies strengthened ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting next week. Many traders expect the Fed to raise rates after the election of Donald Trump to the White House raised concerns that his plans of heavy spending could trigger price pressures. The Mexican central bank is also expected to hike rates in its meeting next week after the country's annual inflation reached its highest in two years in November. The peso was nearly flat on the day after weakening about 15 percent so far this year. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1530GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 877.34 -0.23 10.73 MSCI LatAm 2352.25 1.24 26.97 Brazil Bovespa 60941.92 0.44 40.58 Mexico IPC 46626.76 0.57 8.49 Chile IPSA 4255.48 0.73 15.63 Chile IGPA 21151.52 0.36 16.53 Argentina MerVal 17196.77 -0.22 47.29 Colombia IGBC 9872.85 0.76 15.51 Venezuela IBC 36350.63 -0.49 149.18 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.3616 0.62 17.41 Mexico peso 20.3000 0.20 -15.12 Chile peso 651.5 0.51 8.93 Colombia peso 2997.43 0.15 5.73 Peru sol 3.397 0.18 0.50 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.9950 -0.50 -18.83 Argentina peso (parallel) 16.25 -0.43 -12.18 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)