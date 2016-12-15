By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Dec 15 Latin American currencies weakened on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated it would raise interest rates more times than expected next year, potentially draining capital away from emerging markets. The central bank unanimously lifted its benchmark rate on Wednesday as widely expected but surprised investors by increasing the number of hikes anticipated for 2017 to three from two. In a conference call after the decision, Fed Chair Janet Yellen said the election of Donald Trump as U.S. president had put the central bank under a "cloud of uncertainty" and prompted some policymakers to shift their view of what will come. Trump has pledged to invest heavily in infrastructure and cut taxes, fostering expectations of stronger price pressures and weakening emerging market currencies. The outlook for more economic activity and higher demand for industrial metals has also triggered a rally in U.S. stocks and commodity prices. The Brazilian real weakened as much as 2 percent on Thursday, more than its Latin American peers. The nation's currency markets were closed at the time of the Fed announcement. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock, which fell 1.8 percent after the Fed decision, extended losses on Thursday. The drop was limited by a 3.4 percent rise in shares of Braskem SA, the biggest in over a week. Latin America's largest petrochemical producer signed a leniency deal with Brazilian prosecutors leading a sweeping graft probe into state-run oil company Petrobras, a major Braskem supplier and shareholder. In a client note, UBS Securities analysts said Braskem's fundamentals were strong enough to trade at levels in line with or above historical multiples following the 3.1 billion reais ($917 million) leniency agreement. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1225 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 858.93 -1.58 9.9 MSCI LatAm 2253.80 -2.07 25.78 Brazil Bovespa 57773.76 -0.75 33.27 Chile IPSA 4230.21 0.01 14.94 Chile IGPA 21160.18 0.12 16.58 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.3825 -1.51 16.69 Mexico peso 20.5920 -0.58 -16.33 Chile peso 662.5 -1.06 7.12 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)