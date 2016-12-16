(Updates prices; adds details, MEXICO CITY dateline) By Miguel Angel Gutierrez and Bruno Federowski MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, Dec 16 Mexico stocks posted their worst week since January, losing ground on Friday for the fourth session in a row amid concerns about higher interest rates in the United States and Mexico. The U.S. Federal Reserve this week revised the number of rate hikes it expects for next year to three from two, following President-elect Donald Trump's promises of tax cuts and increased government spending. Latin American currencies also slipped on Friday as worries over higher U.S. interest rates offset a sharper-than-expected rate hike by the Mexican central bank. Mexico's benchmark IPC index closed 1.64 percent lower on Friday and its drop on the week totaled 3.82 percent. Brazil's Bovespa index ended nearly flat. Mexico's peso weakened nearly 0.5 percent, erasing most of its gains seen in the previous session after the country's central bank raised interest rates by 50 basis points. The bank has raised rates five times this year in a bid to curb price pressures stemming from a weaker peso, which set record lows against the dollar in the wake of Trump's victory last month in the U.S. presidential election. Despite the Mexican central bank's action, traders remained concerned that higher U.S. rates over the coming months could spark outflows from high-yielding, Latin American bonds. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2208 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 856.40 -0.26 7.84 MSCI LatAm 2,242.51 -0.56 22.55 Brazil Bovespa 58,389.04 -0.01 34.69 Mexico IPC 45,121.39 -1.64 4.99 Chile IPSA 4,212.37 -0.29 14.46 Chile IGPA 21,056.36 -0.25 16.00 Argentina MerVal 16,563.50 -1.04 41.87 Colombia IGBC 10,040.73 0.09 17.47 Venezuela IBC 30,078.16 -1.43 106.18 Currencies Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change Brazil real 3.3889 -0.55 16.47 Mexico peso 20.43 -0.48 -15.66 Chile peso 673.4 -1.10 5.39 Colombia peso 3,007 -0.22 5.40 Peru sol 3.402 0.00 0.35 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.8900 0.47 -18.30 Argentina peso (parallel) 16.64 0.12 -14.24 (Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez in Mexico City and Bruno Federowski in Sao Paulo, editing by G Crosse)