(Updates prices, adds details)
By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, Dec 21 Rates paid on Brazilian
interest rate futures fell on Wednesday as further signs of
easing inflation stoked bets on a sharper rate cut next month.
Brazil's IPCA-15 consumer price index rose 6.58 percent in
the 12 months through mid-December, down from an increase of
7.64 percent in mid-November and closer to the 6.5-percent
ceiling of the official target, statistics agency IBGE said on
Wednesday.
The figures fostered speculation that the central bank could
cut rates by 75 basis points at its January meeting, after
pursuing two 25-basis-point reductions since October.
Rate future prices <0#2DIJ:>, however, suggested most
traders still were betting on a 50 basis point cut.
The Mexican peso closed down 0.54 percent, tracking a drop
in oil prices.
The Chilean peso strengthened more than its peers
after prices of copper, the country's main export, climbed
further away from a one-month low.
Trading volumes have been thin in year-end trading as many
investors avoid big bets ahead of the Christmas holiday.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2208 GMT:
Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct
pct change
change
MSCI Emerging Markets 851.17 -0.02 7.18
MSCI LatAm 2,246.92 0.42 22.8
Brazil Bovespa 57,646.52 0.11 32.98
Mexico IPC 44,983.03 0.12 4.67
Chile IPSA 4,152.05 -0.98 12.82
Chile IGPA 20,786.77 -0.87 14.52
Argentina MerVal 16,587.29 3.25 42.07
Colombia IGBC 10,040.70 -0.2 17.47
Venezuela IBC 28,378.93 -0.32 94.53
Currencies Daily YTD pct
pct change
Latest change
Brazil real 3.3305 0.36 18.51
Mexico peso 20.5580 -0.54 -16.19
Chile peso 672.2 0.55 5.58
Colombia peso 2,995 0.03 5.82
Peru sol 3.391 0.27 0.68
Argentina peso (interbank) 15.7800 0.44 -17.73
Argentina peso (parallel) 16.53 0.30 -13.67
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski, additional reporting by Miguel
Angel Gutierrez in Mexico City; editing by G Crosse)