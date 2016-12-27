BRIEF-Discovery Networks UK and Ireland says negotiations between with Sky over new carriage deal reached impasse
* Discovery Networks UK and Ireland - negotiations between Discovery and Sky over new carriage deal have reached an impasse
MEXICO CITY Dec 26 Mexico's peso and bourse slipped on Monday, in a session marked by light trading thanks to the U.S. Christmas holiday.
The IPC index fell 0.57 percent to 44,989 points, dragged down by shares of airline Volaris and airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, known as OMA.
Mexico's peso weakened 0.15 percent to 20.627 per dollar.
In Brazil, the benchmark Bovespa index rose 1.18 percent to 58,620 points, helped by shares of miner Vale , which rose despite a fall in Chinese iron ore prices. The real weakened 0.18 percent to 3.2745 per dollar. (Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez in Mexico City and Flavia Bohone in Sao Paulo; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
NEW YORK, Jan 25 Real estate investment trust Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc is in settlement talks with Sessa Capital to avoid a second proxy fight with the hedge fund company, according to people familiar with the matter.