(Adds index prices, Mexican effort to stabilize prices) SAO PAULO, Jan 9 Yields on Brazilian interest rate futures narrowed on Monday as traders increased bets that the central bank would cut rates by an aggressive 75 basis points this week. Expectations of a sharp rate cut grew after several indicators showed inflation slowing faster than expected amid few signs of an economic pickup. Managers at Verde Asset Management SA, which runs Brazil's largest hedge fund, said on Friday they had purchased fixed-rate bonds on hopes of a 75-basis-point reduction. Still, most traders and analysts expected the central bank to reduce the benchmark Selic rate by 50 basis points on Jan. 11 after twice cutting it by a moderate 25 basis points despite Brazil's deepest recession in decades. Yields on rate futures indicated a three-in-four chance of a 50-basis-point cut and one-in-four odds of a sharper reduction. The Brazilian real strengthened 0.8 percent, but most Latin American currencies were slightly weaker. In Mexico, officials vowed to keep a lid on prices as part of an economic plan set out on Monday to dampen widespread outrage over a major fuel price hike, though it failed to win universal backing among business groups. Under proposals announced by President Enrique Pena Nieto, business, government and union leaders pledged to keep the price of staple goods stable, cut salaries of senior government officials by 10 percent and encourage capital repatriation. Mexico's IPC stock exchange weakened 1.12 percent at the close of trading on Monday. Concerns that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's expected policies of heavy spending and lower taxes could force the Federal Reserve to boost U.S. rates faster has weighed on demand for emerging assets. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2300 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily pct YTD pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 878.44 -0.3 1.88 MSCI LatAm 2,382.50 0 1.79 Brazil Bovespa 61,700.29 0.06 2.45 Mexico IPC 45,553.51 -1.12 -0.20 Chile IPSA 4,161.51 -0.23 0.24 Chile IGPA 20,774.78 -0.21 0.20 Argentina MerVal 18,509.93 1.23 9.41 Colombia IGBC 10,276.37 -0.4 1.46 Venezuela IBC 32,457.08 -0.47 2.37 Currencies Latest Daily pct YTD pct change change Brazil real 3.1961 0.80 1.66 Mexico peso 21.376 -0.74 -2.96 Chile peso 671 -0.52 -0.05 Colombia peso 2,924.32 0.09 2.64 Peru sol 3.384 -0.21 -0.86 Argentina peso 15.8850 -0.60 -0.06 (interbank) Argentina peso 16.83 -0.12 -0.06 (parallel) (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Grant McCool)