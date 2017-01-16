UPDATE 1-Cisco to buy AppDynamics for about $3.7 bln
Jan 24 Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday it intends to acquire U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion in cash and assumed equity awards.
(Updates Table) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Jan 16 The Mexican peso fell more than 1 percent on Monday, after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump threatened to slap tariffs on German carmakers, which are stepping up production in low-cost Mexican plants. In an interview with German newspaper Bild, Trump warned he would impose a border tax of 35 percent on vehicles imported to the U.S. market, following campaign promises to revive U.S. industrial jobs and curtail imports from Mexico. Earlier this month, Ford Motor Co scrapped a planned Mexican car factory following criticism from Trump on Twitter, driving the peso to an all-time low. The peso weakened 1.2 percent on Monday, the worst-performing currency in Latin America. Other currencies were mixed in thin trading volumes as U.S. markets remained closed due to a holiday. Brazilian stocks inched up 0.2 percent, supported by rising shares of miner Vale SA and key shareholder Bradespar SA. Key Latin American currencies at 2315 GMT: Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.2370 0.51 0.37 Mexico peso 21.7335 -1.19 -4.55 Chile peso 662.10 -0.51 1.29 Colombia peso 2937.79 0.21 2.16 Peru sol 3.3690 -0.20 1.33 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Marguerita Choy)
* Alphinat announces a profit of $259,243 for the quarter ended November 30, 2016
Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump met with auto executives on Tuesday and gave the energy industry a boost with action on pipelines. Highlights of the day follow: PIPELINES Trump signs orders smoothing the path for the controversial Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines, aiming to expand energy infrastructure and roll back key Obama administration environmental actions. IMMIGRATION Trump is expected to sign several executive orders on Wednesday restr