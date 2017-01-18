MEXICO CITY, Jan 18 Mexico's peso dropped nearly
2 percent on Wednesday after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's
choice for commerce secretary said renegotiating a trade deal
with Mexico and Canada would likely be the incoming
administration's first priority.
In his Senate confirmation hearing, nominee Wilbur Ross said
the North American Free Trade (NAFTA) agreement had never been
transparently reviewed and suggested trade accords should be
systematically re-opened.
"I am not anti-trade. I am pro-trade," Ross said. "But I am
pro-sensible trade, not trade that is to the disadvantage of the
American worker and to the American manufacturing community."
The currency's losses deepened after Federal Reserve Chair
Janet Yellen indicated that she and other policymakers expect
the central bank to lift interest rates "a few times a year"
through 2019, which would divert capital from emerging markets.
The peso weakened 1.94 percent on Wednesday
to close at 21.93 pesos per greenback, Latin America's worst
performing currency.
Other Latin American currencies were mostly weaker as a
strong dollar weighed on emerging markets.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2200 GMT:
Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct
pct change
change
MSCI Emerging Markets 894.37 -0.06 3.78
MSCI LatAm 2,423.93 -0.65 4.24
Brazil Bovespa 64,149.58 -0.32 6.51
Mexico IPC 46,360.63 0.78 1.57
Chile IPSA 4,267.43 0.85 2.80
Chile IGPA 21,264.05 0.83 2.56
Argentina MerVal 18,870.09 -0.02 11.54
Colombia IGBC 10,161.46 -0.11 0.33
Venezuela IBC 30,166.78 -4.94 -4.85
Currencies Latest Daily YTD pct
pct change
change
Brazil real 3.2183 -0.20 0.96
Mexico peso 21.9345 -1.94 -5.43
Chile peso 658.88 -0.47 1.79
Colombia peso 2,934.15 -0.56 2.30
Peru sol 3.338 0.18 2.28
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Alan Crosby)