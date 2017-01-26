By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, Jan 26 The Mexican peso weakened on
Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump said Mexico should
cancel a presidential visit to Washington if it refuses to pay
for a proposed wall along the border.
The peso slipped 0.3 percent after touching a
three-week peak earlier in the day. Mexico's benchmark IPC stock
index fell 0.6 percent.
Trump's comments on Twitter could undo a planned summit next
week where he and his Mexican counterpart, Enrique Peña Nieto,
were expected to discuss Trump's election campaign pledge to
build a wall along their shared border and to renegotiate trade
deals.
Other emerging market currencies had weakened earlier in the
day, led by a fall in the rouble after Russian authorities
announced steps to increase central bank reserves. Emerging
stock markets advanced, tracking gains in U.S. equities.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose nearly 1
percent following a local holiday, renewing a nearly four-year
high on the back of a rally in financial stocks.
Shares of Banco Santander Brasil rose 2.2
percent after posting fourth-quarter results that beat analysts
expectations.
Stocks of other banks also rose, with state-controlled Banco
do Brasil leading gains in the index.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1520 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI Emerging Markets 916.24 0.45 5.79
MSCI LatAm 2551.92 0.56 8.42
Brazil Bovespa 66529.44 1.05 10.46
Mexico IPC 47993.09 -0.59 5.15
Chile IPSA 4297.07 0.02 3.51
Chile IGPA 21405.64 -0.16 3.24
Argentina MerVal 19504.95 0.5 15.29
Colombia IGBC 10203.99 0 0.75
Venezuela IBC 28279.97 -0.18 -10.80
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.1823 -0.40 2.10
Mexico peso 21.1450 -0.31 -1.90
Chile peso 645.41 0.56 3.92
Colombia peso 2934.4 -0.27 2.29
Peru sol 3.3 -0.18 3.45
Argentina peso (interbank) 15.9450 0.06 -0.44
Argentina peso (parallel) 16.78 0.42 0.24
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Bernadette Baum)