By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Latin American currencies strengthened on Friday after weaker-than-expected U.S. growth figures dampened expectations of a fast rate-hiking cycle in the coming months. U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) increased at a 1.9 percent annual rate in the fourth quarter, closing the year 1.6 percent higher. That was the weakest pace since 2011, a reflection of cheap oil and a strong dollar. Some investors bet that could drive the central bank to avoid increasing interest rate too quickly, supporting the allure of high-yielding emerging market assets. Still, question marks hover over U.S. monetary policy as traders ponder the economic implications of President Donald Trump's pledges of heavy spending and protectionism. The Brazilian real and the Mexican peso both strengthened around 1 percent. The Colombian peso rose less than its peers, hurt by falling prices of oil. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 0.2 percent as traders booked profits from a four-day rally. Shares of state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA were the biggest weight on the index, though shares of miner Vale SA extended recent gains near a four-year peak. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1455 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 913.13 -0.39 6.32 MSCI LatAm 2547.43 0.59 8.2 Brazil Bovespa 66022.73 -0.25 9.62 Mexico IPC 47255.22 -0.75 3.53 Chile IPSA 4298.65 -0.3 3.55 Chile IGPA 21418.51 -0.23 3.30 Argentina MerVal 19127.89 -0.27 13.06 Colombia IGBC 10280.74 0.18 1.51 Venezuela IBC 27956.55 0.32 -11.82 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.1504 0.94 3.14 Mexico peso 21.0360 0.83 -1.39 Chile peso 649.7 0.02 3.23 Colombia peso 2932 0.24 2.37 Peru sol 3.289 0.33 3.80 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.8900 0.19 -0.09 Argentina peso (parallel) 16.75 0.60 0.42 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Nick Zieminski)