By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Latin American currencies
strengthened on Friday after weaker-than-expected U.S. growth
figures dampened expectations of a fast rate-hiking cycle in the
coming months.
U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) increased at a 1.9 percent
annual rate in the fourth quarter, closing the year 1.6 percent
higher. That was the weakest pace since 2011, a reflection of
cheap oil and a strong dollar.
Some investors bet that could drive the central bank to
avoid increasing interest rate too quickly, supporting the
allure of high-yielding emerging market assets.
Still, question marks hover over U.S. monetary policy as
traders ponder the economic implications of President Donald
Trump's pledges of heavy spending and protectionism.
The Brazilian real and the Mexican peso both
strengthened around 1 percent. The Colombian peso rose
less than its peers, hurt by falling prices of oil.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 0.2
percent as traders booked profits from a four-day rally.
Shares of state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro
SA were the biggest weight on the index, though
shares of miner Vale SA extended recent gains near a
four-year peak.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1455 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI Emerging Markets 913.13 -0.39 6.32
MSCI LatAm 2547.43 0.59 8.2
Brazil Bovespa 66022.73 -0.25 9.62
Mexico IPC 47255.22 -0.75 3.53
Chile IPSA 4298.65 -0.3 3.55
Chile IGPA 21418.51 -0.23 3.30
Argentina MerVal 19127.89 -0.27 13.06
Colombia IGBC 10280.74 0.18 1.51
Venezuela IBC 27956.55 0.32 -11.82
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.1504 0.94 3.14
Mexico peso 21.0360 0.83 -1.39
Chile peso 649.7 0.02 3.23
Colombia peso 2932 0.24 2.37
Peru sol 3.289 0.33 3.80
Argentina peso (interbank) 15.8900 0.19 -0.09
Argentina peso (parallel) 16.75 0.60 0.42
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Nick Zieminski)