SAO PAULO, Jan 31 The Brazilian real weakened on Tuesday after the central bank hinted it could allow some of the currency swaps due in March to expire. The central bank currently holds $26.6 billion reais worth of currency swaps, which function like dollar sales to investors for future delivery, down from over $100 billion by late 2015. It halted the reduction of the outstanding swaps after the surprise election victory of Donald Trump triggered market volatility. On Tuesday, central bank governor Ilan Goldfajn said the bank could resume the process as soon as next month after fully rolling over the $6.4 billion worth of swaps maturing on Wednesday. The real slipped 0.9 percent, the worst performing currency in Latin America. Other currencies seesawed as traders avoided big bets ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting on Wednesday. Brazilian stocks rose 0.6 percent, rebounding from a sharp drop the day before. Shares of pulp producer Fibria Celulose SA fell 5.5 percent a day after reporting a quarterly loss. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1800 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 910.57 -0.28 5.89 MSCI LatAm 2511.10 -0.43 7.75 Brazil Bovespa 64695.52 0.61 7.42 Mexico IPC 47002.94 -0.19 2.98 Chile IPSA 4200.59 -0.22 1.19 Chile IGPA 20997.20 -0.17 1.27 Argentina MerVal 18987.91 1.12 12.24 Colombia IGBC 10169.48 -0.37 0.41 Venezuela IBC 28109.65 -0.28 -11.34 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.1537 -0.88 3.03 Mexico peso 20.8600 -0.29 -0.56 Chile peso 646.9 0.09 3.68 Colombia peso 2920.2 0.18 2.78 Peru sol 3.276 0.49 4.21 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.8950 0.17 -0.13 Argentina peso (parallel) 16.59 0.66 1.39 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)