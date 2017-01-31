SAO PAULO, Jan 31 The Brazilian real weakened on
Tuesday after the central bank hinted it could allow some of the
currency swaps due in March to expire.
The central bank currently holds $26.6 billion reais worth
of currency swaps, which function like dollar sales to investors
for future delivery, down from over $100 billion by late 2015.
It halted the reduction of the outstanding swaps after the
surprise election victory of Donald Trump triggered market
volatility.
On Tuesday, central bank governor Ilan Goldfajn said the
bank could resume the process as soon as next month after fully
rolling over the $6.4 billion worth of swaps maturing on
Wednesday.
The real slipped 0.9 percent, the worst performing
currency in Latin America. Other currencies seesawed as traders
avoided big bets ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy
meeting on Wednesday.
Brazilian stocks rose 0.6 percent, rebounding from a
sharp drop the day before. Shares of pulp producer Fibria
Celulose SA fell 5.5 percent a day after reporting a
quarterly loss.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1800 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
MSCI Emerging Markets 910.57 -0.28 5.89
MSCI LatAm 2511.10 -0.43 7.75
Brazil Bovespa 64695.52 0.61 7.42
Mexico IPC 47002.94 -0.19 2.98
Chile IPSA 4200.59 -0.22 1.19
Chile IGPA 20997.20 -0.17 1.27
Argentina MerVal 18987.91 1.12 12.24
Colombia IGBC 10169.48 -0.37 0.41
Venezuela IBC 28109.65 -0.28 -11.34
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.1537 -0.88 3.03
Mexico peso 20.8600 -0.29 -0.56
Chile peso 646.9 0.09 3.68
Colombia peso 2920.2 0.18 2.78
Peru sol 3.276 0.49 4.21
Argentina peso (interbank) 15.8950 0.17 -0.13
Argentina peso (parallel) 16.59 0.66 1.39
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)