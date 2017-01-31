(Updates table, numbers) SAO PAULO, Jan 31 The Brazilian real weakened on Tuesday after the central bank hinted it could allow some of currency swaps due in March to expire. The central bank currently holds $26.6 billion reals worth of currency swaps, which function like dollar sales to investors for future delivery, down from over $100 billion by late 2015. It halted the reduction of the outstanding swaps after the surprise election victory of Donald Trump triggered market volatility. On Tuesday, central bank governor Ilan Goldfajn said the bank could resume the process as soon as next month after fully rolling over the $6.4 billion worth of swaps maturing on Wednesday. The real slipped 0.7 percent, the worst performing currency in Latin America. Others were mixed, with the Mexican peso weakening slightly to close at 20.83 per dollar. Brazilian stocks rose 0.5 percent, rebounding from a sharp drop the day before. Shares of pulp producer Fibria Celulose SA fell 7 percent a day after reporting a quarterly loss. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2300 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging 909.23 -0.42 5.45 Markets MSCI LatAm 2516.32 -0.22 7.51 <.MILA00000PU S> Brazil 64670.78 0.57 7.38 Bovespa Mexico IPC 47001.06 -0.19 2.98 Chile IPSA 4199.50 -0.24 1.16 Chile IGPA 20988.59 -0.21 1.23 Argentina 19062.59 1.51 12.68 MerVal Colombia IGBC 10165.34 -0.41 0.37 Venezuela IBC 28109.65 -0.28 -11.34 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.1491 -0.73 3.18 Mexico peso 20.8275 -0.13 -0.40 Chile peso 646.9 0.09 3.68 Colombia peso 2918.5 0.24 2.84 Peru sol 3.271 0.64 4.37 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Tom Brown)