By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, Feb 2 Mexico's peso hit a more than
six-week high and Brazil's real strengthened on Thursday after
the U.S. Federal Reserve refrained from offering clear signals
of a March interest rate increase.
The Fed held rates steady on Wednesday in its first meeting
since the election of U.S. President Donald Trump, whose
promises to cut taxes and raise spending have stoked bets on
inflationary pressures.
The U.S. central bank said job gains remained solid,
inflation had increased and economic confidence was rising,
although it gave no firm signal on the timing of its next rate
move.
Mexico's peso closed at its highest since Dec. 20, closing
up 0.75 percent at 20.545 pesos per U.S. dollar.
The peso has gained almost 7 percent since Trump took office
Jan. 20 and did not immediately move to rip up a free trade deal
with Mexico. On Friday, Trump said he would like to speed up
talks to either renegotiate or replace the deal.
The Brazilian real, which was closed at the release
of the Fed policy statement, strengthened 0.89 percent.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 0.4
percent, hurt by shares in bank Bradesco, which
missed analyst expectations with its fourth-quarter
results.
Mexico's IPC stock index closed up 0.18 percent ahead of
results from one of its largest companies, America Movil
.
Key Latin American stock indexes at 2142 GMT:
Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct
pct change
change
MSCI Emerging Markets 915.21 0.24 6.14
MSCI LatAm 2535.30 0.81 8.32
Brazil Bovespa 64578.22 -0.4 7.22
Mexico IPC 47095.07 0.18 3.18
Chile IPSA 4226.07 0.52 1.80
Chile IGPA 21104.10 0.46 1.78
Argentina MerVal 19374.99 0.9 14.52
Colombia IGBC 10193.59 0.5 0.65
Venezuela IBC 28194.68 0.3 -11.07
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski, Miguel Angel Gutierrez and
Gabriela Mello; Editing by Alan Crosby)