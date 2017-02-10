By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, Feb 10 Latin American currencies
strengthened on Friday as stronger-than-expected Chinese
economic figures boosted demand for emerging market assets.
Imports to China, the world's biggest consumer of basic
products, rose in January at the fastest pace in four years,
easily surpassing analyst forecasts.
The figures helped lift prices of commodities, pulling along
currencies such as iron-ore exporter Brazil's real.
The Chilean peso was the best-performing currency
in the region, tracking copper prices higher after BHP Billiton
declared force majeure due to a strike at the world's
biggest copper mine in the country.
Stock markets also rose, lifted by hopes that impending
corporate tax cuts in the United States could boost corporate
profits worldwide. On Thursday, the White House said President
Trump planned to soon announce the most ambitious tax reform
plan since the Reagan era.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 1
percent. Shares in blue-chip iron ore miner Vale SA
added the most points to the index.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1540 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
MSCI Emerging Markets 929.93 0.47 7.34
MSCI LatAm 2589.07 1.3 9.19
Brazil Bovespa 65814.83 1.31 9.28
Mexico IPC 47536.37 0.64 4.15
Chile IPSA 4303.22 0.16 3.66
Chile IGPA 21464.07 0.2 3.52
Argentina MerVal 19326.13 0.12 14.24
Colombia IGBC 10043.89 0.14 -0.83
Venezuela IBC 32496.63 17.17 2.50
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.1160 0.40 4.27
Mexico peso 20.3490 0.00 1.94
Chile peso 640.9 0.70 4.65
Colombia peso 2848 0.36 5.39
Peru sol 3.255 0.37 4.88
Argentina peso (interbank) 15.5250 0.58 2.25
Argentina peso (parallel) 16.34 0.55 2.94
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Andrea Ricci)