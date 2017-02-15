By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Feb 15 Latin American currencies mostly weakened on Wednesday after U.S. consumer prices rose by the most in nearly four years, fueling bets on higher U.S. interest rates. The Labor Department said its Consumer Price Index jumped 0.6 percent last month, surpassing analyst expectations of a 0.3 percent increase. The figures came a day after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen signaled rates could rise as soon as next month, despite uncertainty over President Donald Trump's policies. The Mexican peso slipped 0.6 percent, while the Colombian peso weakened 0.4 percent. The Brazilian real, however, firmed to the strongest in more than a year and a half, extending gains for a second day following a central bank decision to resume currency intervention. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 0.8 percent as expectations of higher U.S. rates lifted bank shares worldwide. Emerging market stocks had earlier hit a 19-month high. Shares of Brazilian lender Itaú Unibanco SA rose 1.7 percent, adding the most points to the benchmark index. Banco Bradesco SA advanced 1.2 percent. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1425 GMT: Stock indexes daily YTD % % change Latest change MSCI Emerging Markets 939.47 0.58 8.33 MSCI LatAm 2634.09 1.34 11.05 Brazil Bovespa 67257.89 0.82 11.67 Chile IPSA 4334.27 -0.2 4.41 Chile IGPA 21623.98 -0.23 4.29 Argentina MerVal 19602.92 -0.01 15.87 Colombia IGBC 9882.61 0 -2.42 Venezuela IBC 33683.30 -0.06 6.24 Currencies daily YTD % % change Latest change Brazil real 3.0797 0.46 5.50 Mexico peso 20.3760 -0.60 1.81 Chile peso 640.46 0.16 4.72 Colombia peso 2881.6 -0.43 4.16 Peru sol 3.262 -0.12 4.66 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.4650 0.10 2.65 Argentina peso (parallel) 16.36 0.55 2.81 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Nick Zieminski)