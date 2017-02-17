(Updates prices)
By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, Feb 17 Latin American stocks and
currencies fell on Friday as profit-taking in global equities
following a recent rally triggered risk aversion.
Signs of strength in the U.S. economy and bets on lower
corporate taxes under President Donald Trump have lifted U.S.
stocks to all-time highs in recent weeks.
Traders booked profits from that rally on Friday ahead of
the U.S. Presidents Day holiday on Monday, dampening demand for
higher-risk assets.
Currencies from oil-heavy economies, Colombia and
Mexico, slipped as crude futures declined on concerns
over global oversupply.
The Brazilian real slid for a second day in a row
after hitting its highest in more than 1-1/2 years.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index dipped
slightly after hitting its highest in five years this week.
Shares in Rumo Logística Operadora Multimodal SA,
Brazil's largest rail operator, sank after a
larger-than-expected decline in operating profit.
Airline Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA, which
is part of the index, rose to a two-year high as a stronger
currency and lower borrowing costs helped it post a
smaller-than-expected fourth-quarter loss.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2045 GMT:
Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD
pct pct
change change
MSCI Emerging Markets 937.75 -0.83 9.67
MSCI LatAm 2,627.56 -1.31 13.74
Brazil Bovespa 67,748.42 -0.1 12.49
Mexico IPC 47,179.21 -0.24 3.37
Chile IPSA 4,349.97 -0.31 4.78
Chile IGPA 21,709.15 -0.2 4.70
Argentina MerVal 19,681.34 0.6 16.33
Colombia IGBC 10,005.37 -0.37 -1.21
Venezuela IBC 35,035.80 0.3 140.16
Currencies Latest Daily YTD
pct pct
change change
Brazil real 3.1019 -0.32 27.24
Mexico peso 20.4360 -0.30 -15.69
Chile peso 644.4 -0.92 10.13
Colombia peso 2,889.5 -0.64 9.68
Peru sol 3.263 -0.46 4.63
Argentina peso (interbank) 15.6700 -1.50 -17.15
Argentina peso (parallel) 16.43 -0.91 -13.15
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Tom Brown)