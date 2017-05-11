By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, May 11 Latin American currencies strengthened for a second day on Thursday, lifted by higher commodity prices and worldwide weakness in the U.S. dollar. The Chilean and Colombian pesos firmed 0.2 percent and 0.5 percent, tracking key prices of exports copper and crude, respectively. Oil futures rose sharply following a drawdown in U.S. inventories and a bigger-than-expected cut in Saudi supplies to Asia. The U.S. currency has struggled to gain traction after President Donald Trump unexpectedly fired FBI director James Comey on Tuesday, fueling expectations of delays in the implementation of the government's economic agenda. Trump's pledges to cut taxes and increase spending had fostered expectations of inflationary pressures that could force the U.S. Federal Reserve to increase interest rates faster following a widely expected hike next month. The Mexican peso, which was battered last year as Trump threatened to end the North American Free Trade Agreement, was the biggest gainer in the region. It strengthened by 0.8 percent as the pact’s renegotiation appeared to draw closer. Trump's nominee for U.S. Trade Representative, a critical position ahead of renegotiation of the trade deal, passed a key procedural hurdle in the U.S. Senate on Thursday. Delays in Senate confirmation of Robert Lighthizer more than 100 days after his nomination have set back the Trump administration’s trade agenda by months, including the start of NAFTA talks. Late last month, Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo told Reuters the timetable was tight for NAFTA negotiations. He said they needed to be wrapped up by spring 2018 due to elections later that year in Mexico and the United States. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1630 GMT: Stock indexes daily YTD % % change Latest change MSCI Emerging Markets 1001.18 0.61 15.4 MSCI LatAm 2686.65 0.38 14.34 Brazil Bovespa 67607.65 0.38 12.25 Mexico IPC 49609.43 -0.64 8.69 Chile IPSA 4808.55 -0.35 15.83 Chile IGPA 24117.72 -0.35 16.32 Argentina MerVal 21508.71 0 27.14 Colombia IGBC 10543.18 0.01 4.10 Venezuela IBC 60624.57 -0.05 91.21 Currencies daily YTD % % change Latest change Brazil real 3.1487 0.56 3.19 Mexico peso 18.8625 0.81 9.97 Chile peso 671.8 0.15 -0.16 Colombia peso 2928 0.44 2.51 Peru sol 3.285 0.24 3.93 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.4300 0.58 2.88 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.88 0.38 5.92 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski Editing by W Simon)