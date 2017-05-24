By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, May 24 Brazilian stocks rose for a
second day on Wednesday, supported by efforts by President
Michel Temer's government to maintain an ambitious reform agenda
amid growing political unrest.
Temer's plans to streamline Brazil's pension system cleared
another hurdle in Congress on Tuesday. House speaker Rodrigo
Maia said a vote in the full lower house could take place
between June 5 and June 12, clearing the way for a final Senate
vote.
The benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 1.7 percent,
led by stocks which had suffered deeply since tapes showing
Temer allegedly condoning bribes to silence a witness in a
corruption case went public last week.
Shares of logistics operator Rumo Operadora Multimodal SA
rose for a second day, rebounding from a 23.5 percent
three-day drop.
The rate-sensitive stock was bolstered by a decline in
yields of interest rate futures as traders pared back bets that
the central bank would be forced to cut rates at a slower pace
than expected.
Still, concerns over the political environment lingered,
driving the Brazilian real lower. Traders said volatility
is likely to remain elevated in the medium term as the crisis
drags on.
Other Latin American currencies see-sawed on thin trading
volumes ahead of the release of the minutes of the Federal
Reserve's last policy meeting later on Wednesday. The Mexican
peso strengthened 0.3 percent, while the Colombian peso
was nearly flat.
Traders have been eagerly seeking hints over the pace of
U.S. rate hikes in coming months after a batch of mixed economic
data cast doubt on expectations of a fast tightening. Higher
U.S. rates could dampen demand for high-yielding emerging market
assets.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1555 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
MSCI Emerging Markets 1004.79 0.03 16.49
MSCI LatAm 2558.70 0.85 8.39
Brazil Bovespa 63672.95 1.61 5.72
Mexico IPC 49385.78 0.7 8.20
Chile IPSA 4848.34 0.3 16.79
Chile IGPA 24338.48 0.28 17.38
Argentina MerVal 21611.48 0.42 27.74
Colombia IGBC 10757.65 0.01 6.22
Venezuela IBC 72689.66 0.06 129.27
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.2776 -0.38 -0.87
Mexico peso 18.5655 0.29 11.73
Chile peso 673.31 0.24 -0.39
Colombia peso 2904.22 -0.01 3.35
Peru sol 3.274 0.21 4.28
Argentina peso (interbank) 16.1000 0.00 -1.40
Argentina peso (parallel) 16.22 0.37 3.70
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by James Dalgleish)