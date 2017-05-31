SAO PAULO, May 31 Brazilian shares dropped on Wednesday tracking a decline in prices of commodities, but stocks in meatpacker JBS SA jumped after its controlling shareholder struck a leniency deal with authorities for its part in a corruption scandal. Shares of iron ore miner Vale SA and state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA subtracted the most points from Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index. Shares of JBS were the only components of the index trading higher as traders bet the meatpacker will hand out additional dividends to help its controlling shareholder pay a record-setting 10.3 billion reais ($3.2 billion) fine. J&F said in a statement that the fine will be fully paid by the holding company in order to protect JBS shareholders. J&F has been at the center of a political scandal threatening to oust President Michel Temer and fueling financial market volatility in Latin America's largest economy. Fears that the political turmoil could derail Temer's reform agenda drove traders to dial back on bets for a sharp 125-basis-point rate cut after the market close on Wednesday, instead aiming for a 100-basis-point reduction. Yields paid on Brazilian rate-future contracts were nearly flat ahead of the policy decision. Most Latin American currencies strengthened slightly as new data showing brisk factory activity in China fueled demand for higher-risk assets. Caution lingered in Mexican markets, however, ahead of Sunday's state government elections. The leftist party of presidential hopeful Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador was in a photo-finish race to strip control of Mexico's most populous state from the country's ruling party, polls showed on Wednesday. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1640 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1,005.83 -0.59 17.34 MSCI LatAm 2,543.60 -0.7 9.44 Brazil Bovespa 63,062.68 -1.41 4.71 Mexico IPC 49,019.30 -0.52 7.40 Chile IPSA 4,845.80 -1.13 16.73 Chile IGPA 24,317.30 -1.04 17.28 Argentina MerVal 22,238.36 -0.32 31.45 Colombia IGBC 10,634.03 -0.78 5.00 Venezuela IBC 75,389.98 0.55 137.78 Currencies Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change Brazil real 3.2471 0.42 0.06 Mexico peso 18.6500 0.29 11.23 Chile peso 671.6 0.48 -0.13 Colombia peso 2,916 0.10 2.93 Peru sol 3.271 0.34 4.37 Argentina peso (interbank) 16.1425 0.36 -1.66 Argentina peso (parallel) 16.32 0.80 3.06 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski, editing by G Crosse)