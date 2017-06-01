(Updates prices)
By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, June 1 Yields paid on Brazilian
interest rate futures rose on Thursday after the central bank
said it was ready to slow the pace of rate cuts amid a growing
political crisis.
Corruption allegations against President Michel Temer which
could cost him his mandate have threatened to derail his agenda
of structural reforms, which fueled bets on a rapid rate of
policy easing.
In a statement announcing a widely expected 100 basis-point
cut in the benchmark Selic rate after the market close on
Wednesday, the bank said a "moderate reduction" in the pace of
rate cuts would likely be appropriate at its July meeting.
Rate-future prices indicated a 20 percent chance of a lower
75 basis-point cut next month, traders said, with an 80 percent
probability of a 100 basis-point reduction. Before the
statement, investors had speculated the bank could even
accelerate rate cuts in July to a brisk 125 basis-point pace.
The Brazilian real and the Mexican peso both
weakened, hurt by growing expectations of a U.S. rate hike this
month following stronger-than-expected jobs data.
Higher U.S. rates could dampen the appeal of high-yielding
emerging market assets, weighing on the value of their
currencies.
A Reuters poll showed on Thursday that the Brazilian
currency is likely to weaken only slightly over the next year
despite a deepening political crisis, a sign of sustained market
confidence in the country as it finally emerges from its
worst-ever recession.
Latin America's No. 1 economy expanded in the first quarter
at the fastest rate since 2013, matching analyst expectations.
