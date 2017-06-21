(Updates with closing prices) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, June 21 The Argentine peso on Wednesday fell to its weakest level ever while stocks tanked after index provider MSCI unexpectedly decided not to include the country in its emerging markets index. MSCI said it needed more signs that center-right President Mauricio Macri's pro-market reforms were "irreversible" to reincorporate the country's shares into its Emerging Markets Index. Macri has repealed the capital controls and foreign exchange restrictions that drove MSCI to downgrade Latin America's No. 3 economy to "frontier" status. Argentina's benchmark Merval stock index fell nearly 5 percent, its biggest daily decline since January 15. Shares of Pampa Energia SA led the losses, dropping 8.35 percent. The index had risen nearly 25 percent in 2017 as traders anticipated increased inflows from funds tracking the MSCI index. As those expectations faded, the peso weakened as much as 1 percent to a record low before recovering slightly. "There is no longer any rush for passive funds to get in, and those who have been buying in advance of an expected reclassification will probably now look to take some money off the table," strategists at Itaú BBA wrote in a note to clients. However, "we still have a positive view of the current domestic dynamics in Argentina, both political and economic." Trading in other Latin American markets was skittish, tracking volatility in commodity prices. The Mexican peso weakened by 0.1 percent, adding to a sharp decline on Tuesday, with falling crude prices pressuring the currency. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index edged down 0.01 percent, while shares of miner Vale SA tracked iron ore higher. Shares of meatpacker Minerva SA fell 1.6 percent after Reuters reported a judge blocked the $300 million purchase of JBS SA's South American assets. Shares of JBS rose 5.32 percent. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2030 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1006.47 -0.22 16.72 MSCI LatAm 2480.19 -0.45 5.96 Brazil Bovespa 60761.74 -0.01 0.89 Mexico IPC 48983.45 -0.1 7.32 Chile IPSA 4752.45 -0.9 14.48 Chile IGPA 23818.33 -0.82 14.87 Argentina MerVal 20614.35 -4.81 21.85 Colombia IGBC 10665.48 -1.15 5.31 Venezuela IBC 121418.08 2.24 282.96 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.3292 0.08 -2.40 Mexico peso 18.2235 -0.15 13.83 Chile peso 665.2 -0.23 0.83 Colombia peso 3057.2 -0.95 -1.82 Peru sol 3.271 0.03 4.37 Argentina peso (interbank) 16.2100 -0.31 -2.07 Argentina peso (parallel) 16.65 -0.06 1.02 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Diane Craft)