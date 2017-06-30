(Updates with final prices, Mexican details) SAO PAULO, June 30 Brazilian stocks rose on Friday as shares of state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA followed crude prices higher, though caution due to the country's political crisis lingered. Mexico's peso slipped 0.41 percent against the dollar, but posted its second quarterly gain in a row after hitting a record low in January on fears that U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist rhetoric could hurt the country's economy. Those fears have since abated thanks to a more conciliatory tone from U.S. officials, but Trump's vow to renegotiate or ditch the North American Free Trade Agreement continues to generate uncertainty for the outlook on the Mexican economy. Crude futures rose for a seventh straight session, in their longest bull run since April. Shares of Petrobras rose 1.56 percent, lifting the Bovespa stock index 1 percent. Shares of sewage and water utility Cia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SA advanced 2.76 percent after regulators allowed a higher-than-expected increase in tariffs charged by peer Copasa, fueling optimism over the sector. Shares of Cia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais, as Copasa is formally known, jumped 3.36 percent. Still, traders remained fearful of further delays in the implementation of President Michel Temer's agenda of structural reform amid mounting corruption scandals. The Brazilian real dipped 0.15 percent, weighed down by political concerns that drove its biggest quarterly loss in nearly two years. Most other Latin American currencies seesawed as investors pursued month-end adjustments to their portfolios. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2250 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1010.80 -0.32 17.23 MSCI LatAm 2544.13 0.49 8.69 Brazil Bovespa 62899.97 1.06 4.44 Mexico S&P/BVM IPC 49857.49 1.34 9.23 Chile IPSA 4747.24 0.36 14.35 Chile IGPA 23787.44 0.34 14.73 Argentina MerVal 21912.63 2.11 29.52 Colombia IGBC 10891.25 0.43 7.54 Venezuela IBC 123355.27 0.1 289.07 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.3128 -0.15 -1.92 Mexico peso 18.12 -0.41 14.48 Chile peso 663.7 0.2 1.05 Colombia peso 3044.90 0.11 -1.43 Argentina peso (interbank) 16.60 -0.75 -4.37 Argentina peso (parallel) 16.79 0.77 0.18 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Tom Brown and Leslie Adler)