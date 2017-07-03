SAO PAULO, July 3 The Mexican peso slipped on
Thursday after U.S. manufacturing activity increased to its
strongest level in nearly three years, driving expectations of
faster rate hikes in coming months.
An index of national factory activity tracked by the
Institute for Supply Management rose to 57.8 last month, the
strongest reading since August 2014, driving U.S. 10-year yields
to their highest levels in seven weeks.
The figures allayed some concern over the pace of economic
recovery that had left traders skeptical of the Federal
Reserve's stated plan of raising U.S. rates once more before the
end of 2017 and another three times next year.
A faster policy tightening could dampen the allure of
high-yielding emerging market assets, weighing down on the value
of their currencies.
The Mexican peso weakened 0.6 percent, tracking
currencies from other emerging markets lower. Trading volumes
were thin ahead of the U.S. July Fourth holiday on Tuesday.
The Brazilian real, however, was nearly flat. Traders
cited soothing fears that a corruption scandal could delay
President Michel Temer's agenda of economic structural reforms.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 0.4
percent as rising prices of iron ore lifted shares of miner Vale
SA.
Shares of sewage and water utility Cia de Saneamento de
Minas Gerais SA, which are not part of the benchmark
index, soared after regulators allowed the Brazilian water and
sewage utility to raise tariffs by more than expected.
Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1550 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI Emerging Markets 1013.12 0.23 17.23
MSCI LatAm 2551.41 0.29 8.69
Brazil Bovespa 63162.55 0.42 4.87
Mexico S&P/BVM IPC 50062.57 0.41 9.68
Chile IPSA 4745.66 -0.03 14.31
Chile IGPA 23782.41 -0.02 14.70
Argentina MerVal 22158.44 1.32 30.98
Colombia IGBC 10891.25 0.43 7.54
Venezuela IBC 123355.27 0.1 289.07
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.3020 0.31 -1.60
Mexico peso 18.2365 -0.64 13.75
Chile peso 663.7 0.00 1.05
Colombia peso 3044 -0.08 -1.40
Peru sol 3.246 0.00 5.18
Argentina peso (interbank) 16.6000 -0.57 -4.37
Argentina peso (parallel) 16.79 -0.48 0.18
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; editing by Grant McCool)