By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, Sept 15 Latin American stocks and
currencies were mostly higher on Thursday after weak U.S.
economic figures reduced expectations of an imminent rate hike.
But concerns lingered about tepid economic growth in
developed economies, prospects of less monetary stimulus in
Europe and uncertainty over the U.S. presidential election.
Emerging market volatility has spiked in recent weeks as
mixed economic data and conflicting remarks by U.S. Federal
Reserve policymakers kept investors guessing over the timing of
the central bank's next moves.
Some worry that even rock-bottom rates have lost their
capacity to boost economic growth. That could lead the Fed to
increase rates despite signs of weakness at home, but keep them
at historically low levels.
U.S. retail sales fell more than expected, and manufacturing
activity slumped in August, according to reports on Thursday,
although the labor market continued to strengthen last week and
underlying producer inflation rose last month.
Traders now await policy meetings from the Fed, the Bank of
Japan and the Bank of England next week for more clarity over
the future of global monetary policy.
Uncertainty about the outcome of the U.S. presidential
election as Republican nominee Donald Trump rises in polls has
also weighed on sentiment recently.
This is particularly affected the Mexican peso
as Trump has pledged to curtail trade and financial
flows with the neighboring country.
The peso rose 0.28 percent on Thursday, underperforming most
of its regional peers.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1500 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
MSCI Emerging Markets 887.40 0.26 11.46
MSCI LatAm 2321.78 0.85 25.81
Brazil Bovespa 57635.66 1.01 32.95
Mexico IPC 45795.80 0.06 6.56
Chile IPSA 4065.98 0.02 10.48
Chile IGPA 20217.83 0.03 11.38
Argentina MerVal 15590.19 0.28 33.53
Colombia IGBC 10102.59 -0.05 18.20
Venezuela IBC 12015.67 -0.75 -17.63
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.3274 0.42 18.62
Mexico peso 19.2200 0.28 -10.35
Chile peso 669.2 0.75 6.05
Colombia peso 2928.99 0.72 8.20
Peru sol 3.383 0.30 0.92
Argentina peso (interbank) 15.0300 0.00 -13.62
Argentina peso (parallel) 15.36 0.33 -7.10
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)