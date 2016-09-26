(Updates prices)
By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, Sept 26 Latin American stocks mostly
fell on Monday as traders favored caution following a volatile
week and ahead of a much anticipated U.S. presidential debate.
Uncertainty over the timing of the next U.S. rate increase
as well as a possible agreement to curb global oil output has
boosted volatility in emerging markets recently.
At its last policy meeting last week, the Federal Reserve
signaled it would tighten policy very slowly after a mixed batch
of economic figures.
But Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said on Friday he
believed rates should rise now, increasing investors' confusion
over the outlook for U.S. monetary policy.
"It feels like the Fed is divided, so the market reacts
strongly to any slight comment" on the possibility of a U.S.
rate hike, Intercam brokerage trader Glauber Romano said.
The Mexican peso slipped 0.56 percent on
Monday to 19.890 pesos per greenback after reaching new historic
lows last week, while the Brazilian real strengthened 0.2
percent.
The Nov. 8 U.S. presidential election has also increasingly
moved to the forefront as polls show a tight race between
Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump.
"The greater challenge for the FX market comes from the
uncertainty that a Trump presidency could create," analysts with
HSBC wrote in a client note.
They said the Mexican peso would likely sell off in case
Trump emerges victorious as he pledged to curtail U.S. trade and
financial flows with Mexico.
Clinton and Trump will face off for the first time on Monday
in a presidential debate at at 9 p.m. (0100 GMT on Tuesday)
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2130 GMT:
Latin American market
prices from Reuters
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
MSCI Emerging Markets 905.49 -1.31 14.02
MSCI LatAm 2366.54 -1.4 29.33
Brazil Bovespa 58053.53 -1.1 33.92
Mexico IPC 47252.54 -1.1 9.95
Chile IPSA 4089.39 -0.11 11.12
Chile IGPA 20351.04 -0.09 12.12
Argentina MerVal 16356.44 -0.51 40.10
Colombia IGBC 9882.73 -0.55 15.62
Venezuela IBC 12661.68 1.26 -13.21
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Nick Zieminski)