By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, Sept 28 Most Latin American
currencies weakened on Wednesday on uncertainty over the timing
of the next U.S. interest rate increases.
Traders have been anxiously awaiting new hints about the
Federal Reserve's intentions following contradictory comments by
Fed officials and a string of mixed economic figures.
In a testimony before Congress, Fed Chair Janet Yellen said
on Wednesday job creation has accelerated to unsustainable
levels, though she dismissed any meaningful upward pressure on
inflation.
"Yellen's remarks add noise to a very anxious market," B&T
brokerage trader Marcos Trabbold said.
Investors now await speeches by Cleveland Fed President
Loretta Mester and Kansas City Fed President Esther George later
on Wednesday in search of more clues.
The Mexican peso weakened 0.6 percent after
posting its biggest daily rise in over seven months on Tuesday.
The peso's one-day rally came after U.S. Democratic
presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was seen besting
Republican Donald Trump in this week's presidential debate.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index gained 0.6
percent, supported by rising shares of state-run oil company
Petróleo Brasileiro SA as crude prices increased.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1615 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
MSCI Emerging Markets 910.99 -0.02 14.73
MSCI LatAm 2393.61 0.43 30.26
Brazil Bovespa 58712.51 0.57 35.44
Mexico IPC 47791.74 0.13 11.20
Chile IPSA 4049.30 -0.08 10.03
Chile IGPA 20189.24 -0.07 11.23
Argentina MerVal 16391.92 0.26 40.40
Colombia IGBC 9850.98 0.79 15.25
Venezuela IBC 12778.55 -1.57 -12.41
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.2468 -0.53 21.57
Mexico peso 19.5100 -0.64 -11.69
Chile peso 661 0.23 7.37
Colombia peso 2916.5 -1.09 8.67
Peru sol 3.378 -0.38 1.07
Argentina peso (interbank) 15.3200 -0.24 -15.26
Argentina peso (parallel) 15.7 0.51 -9.11
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Diane Craft)