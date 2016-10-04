By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Oct 4 Most Latin American stocks and currencies seesawed on Tuesday as investors reacted to local issues as well as rising oil prices and uncertainty over U.S. monetary policy. Crude oil prices drifted, rising early to hit four-month highs on optimism about an OPEC deal to freeze output levels, then fading as a surging dollar weighed on greenback-denominated commodities. The Mexican peso firmed 0.5 percent, strengthening for a third straight day. But the Colombian peso weakened about 1 percent, extending losses after voters rejected a peace deal with Marxist FARC rebels. Volatility has spiked in emerging markets over the last few months as traders seek to decipher the U.S. Federal Reserve's strategy for increasing interest rates. Contradictory comments by Fed officials have boosted uncertainty over when rates will rise for only the second time in a decade. Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker said he would have voted in favor of an interest rate hike at the Fed's September policy meeting had he been able to vote, reflecting the growing pressure on Fed Chair Janet Yellen to raise rates. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index seesawed. Shares of Itaúsa Investimentos Itaú SA weighed on the index on a report that it could make an offer for the fuel distribution unit of state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA. But other financial shares rose, providing some support. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1520 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 915.29 0.4 14.79 MSCI LatAm 2423.28 0.29 32.05 Brazil Bovespa 59353.90 -0.18 36.92 Mexico IPC 47797.35 0.41 11.21 Chile IPSA 4056.10 0.47 10.21 Chile IGPA 20225.88 0.4 11.43 Argentina MerVal 16946.89 0.59 45.15 Colombia IGBC 9813.16 0.01 14.81 Venezuela IBC 12979.99 -1.03 -11.02 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.2193 -0.46 22.60 Mexico peso 19.1600 0.71 -10.07 Chile peso 662.9 -0.44 7.06 Colombia peso 2963.07 -1.12 6.96 Peru sol 3.396 -0.44 0.53 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.1775 0.15 -14.46 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.53 0.77 -8.11 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Daniel Flynn and David Gregorio)