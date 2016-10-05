SAO PAULO, Oct 5 Latin American stocks and
currencies mostly rose on Wednesday after a surprising weekly
drawdown in U.S. crude stocks drove oil prices to their highest
since June.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said crude
stockpiles fell nearly 3 million barrels for the week ended
Sept. 30, marking a fifth straight weekly drop.
Currencies from oil-exporting economies were the biggest
gainers, with the Colombian peso rebounding from its
largest two-day drop since late July.
Colombian voters rejected on Sunday a peace deal with
Marxist FARC rebels, hammering the currency.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index advanced 1.6 percent,
nearing a two-year peak.
Shares of state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro
SA rose ahead of a planned vote of a bill
ending the requirement that it lead all new projects in the
country's Subsalt Polygon region.
Expectations that Petrobras, as the company is known, will
manage to cut debt by selling its fuel distribution unit also
supported the stock.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1650 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
MSCI Emerging Markets 915.22 -0.04 15.3
MSCI LatAm 2441.16 0.82 32.33
Brazil Bovespa 60310.23 1.64 39.12
Mexico IPC 48017.92 0.23 11.73
Chile IPSA 4072.39 0.22 10.66
Chile IGPA 20297.25 0.21 11.82
Argentina MerVal 17053.12 1.06 46.06
Colombia IGBC 9886.81 0.4 15.67
Venezuela IBC 13532.18 3.7 -7.24
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.2302 0.73 22.19
Mexico peso 19.2090 0.60 -10.30
Chile peso 664.8 -0.24 6.75
Colombia peso 2936.32 1.32 7.93
Peru sol 3.396 0.15 0.53
Argentina peso (interbank) 15.1800 -0.07 -14.48
Argentina peso (parallel) 15.52 0.32 -8.05
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)