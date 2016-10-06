SAO PAULO, Oct 6 Latin American currencies mostly weakened in early trading on Thursday as traders awaited a widely watched U.S. employment report due on Friday for clues over when interest rates will rise. A stretch of strong U.S. economic data, the latest a report on Wednesday showing services activity at an 11-month high, have boosted expectations that the Federal Reserve will act soon, denting demand for higher-yielding emerging market currencies. The Brazilian real weakened 0.5 percent and the Mexican peso slipped 0.3 percent. The mood was somewhat less bearish in stock markets, however, as a stronger U.S. economy could translate into demand for exports from emerging markets. MSCI's emerging benchmark hit a one-week high, following developed bourses higher and lifted by gains across Asia , Turkey and parts of central and eastern Europe. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 0.1 percent, supported by rising shares of state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA and planemaker Embraer SA. Shares in meatpacker JBS SA fell 1.4 percent as investors booked profits following a sharp increase the day before, limiting gains in the index. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1320 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 916.25 0.11 15.25 MSCI LatAm 2440.08 0.09 33.24 Brazil Bovespa 60352.99 0.16 39.22 Chile IPSA 4080.97 -0.1 10.89 Chile IGPA 20340.77 -0.07 12.06 Venezuela IBC 13332.32 -1.48 -8.61 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.2354 -0.53 21.99 Mexico peso 19.2850 -0.36 -10.66 Chile peso 666.9 -0.31 6.42 Colombia peso 2934.53 -0.15 8.00 Peru sol 3.401 0.00 0.38 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.1800 0.10 -14.48 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.55 0.13 -8.23 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)