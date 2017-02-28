MEXICO CITY, Feb 28 Mexico's stock market and
peso weakened on Tuesday ahead of a key speech by U.S. President
Donald Trump that could affect local markets.
Mexico's peso weakened almost 1 percent to close at
20.105 per dollar hours before the 9 p.m. EST (0200 GMT
Wednesday) speech by Trump, which could contain details on his
economic and trade policies that could hit Latin America's
second-largest economy.
Stocks in major markets also dipped and the Dow Jones
Industrial Average snapped a streak of records while
longer-dated Treasury yields fell as investors prepared for
Trump's address to a joint Congress session.
Mexico's IPC stock index <. MXX> fell more than 1 percent,
also under pressure from shares in broadcaster Grupo Televisa
, which reportedly could face new rules against it.
A Mexican ETF fell the most in a month on Tuesday
ahead of the speech.
Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct
pct change
change
MSCI Emerging Markets 936.37 -0.42 8.59
MSCI LatAm 2,600.09 -0.62 11.08
Brazil Bovespa 66,662.10 closed 10.68
Mexico IPC 46,856.79 -1.04 2.66
Chile IPSA 4,359.88 0.31 5.02
Chile IGPA 21,811.38 0.32 5.20
Argentina MerVal 19,117.45 -2.15 13.00
Colombia IGBC 9,888.92 -0.7 -2.36
Venezuela IBC 35,710.09 2.22 12.63
(Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez; Additional reporting by
Saqib Ahmed; Editing by James Dalgleish)